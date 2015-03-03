FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bob Evans not looking to sell or spin off BEF Foods
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Bob Evans not looking to sell or spin off BEF Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Restaurant and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it was not currently looking at selling or spinning off its BEF Foods business and was evaluating strategic options for all or a portion of its real-estate assets.

The company has been involved in a proxy fight with activist investor Sandell Asset, which wants it to separate its food-products business and unlock the real-estate value embedded in restaurant properties through a sale-leaseback.

Net income fell to $5.9 million, or 25 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 23, from $6.2 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier, Bob Evans said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.