FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bobsleigh-Russian Olympian Khrenkov killed in car crash
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 2, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Bobsleigh-Russian Olympian Khrenkov killed in car crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russian bobsledder Nikolay Khrenkov, who competed at the Sochi Olympics in February, has died in a car accident, the Russian Ministry of Sport said on Monday.

Khrenkov, 29, was involved in a head-on collision near the city of Krasnoyarsk, in Eastern Siberia.

“Today, near the village of Podgorny, Russian National Bobsleigh Team member Nikolay Khrenkov died,” the Ministry said on their website.

“We express our deep condolences to the family of Nikolay.”

Khrenkov, twice a European Championship silver medallist, was part of the Russia-3 sled that finished 15th in the four-man bobsleigh at the Sochi Games. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.