Bobsleigh-Russian Olympian Khrenkov killed in car crash

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russian bobsledder Nikolay Khrenkov, who competed at the Sochi Olympics in February, has died in a car accident, the Russian Ministry of Sport said on Monday.

Khrenkov, 29, was involved in a head-on collision near the city of Krasnoyarsk, in Eastern Siberia.

“Today, near the village of Podgorny, Russian National Bobsleigh Team member Nikolay Khrenkov died,” the Ministry said on their website.

“We express our deep condolences to the family of Nikolay.”

Khrenkov, twice a European Championship silver medallist, was part of the Russia-3 sled that finished 15th in the four-man bobsleigh at the Sochi Games. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Justin Palmer)