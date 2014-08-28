FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bobst Mex reports H1 sales of CHF 560.5 mln
August 28, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bobst Mex reports H1 sales of CHF 560.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bobst Mex SA : * Says achieved CHF 560.5 million sales for the first half-year 2014 compared to CHF 563.0 million in the previous year * Says H1 operating result (EBIT) at CHF 20.1 million (30 June 2013: CHF -3.8

million) * Says H1 net result reached CHF 3.9 million, following a loss of CHF 13.0

million for the same period in 2013 * Says in H1 strong cash inflow from operating activities of CHF 49.3 million * Sees sales volume during the second half of 2014 comparable with the second

half of the previous year * Source text-bit.ly/YXW5Yr * Further company coverage

