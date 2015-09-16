BOC Aviation seeks $500 mln in Asia's first aircraft securitisation -sources

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Singapore-based BOC Aviation Pte Ltd is looking to raise at least $500 million through Asia’s first asset backed securitisation by an aircraft lessor, tapping into growing demand for aviation assets, people familiar with the matter said.

The transaction will help BOC Aviation to sell a portfolio of 24 aircraft and their associated operating leases, in return for a fee to service the planes, the people said. The amount has not been finalised and could change depending on how many aircraft are being sold, they said.

BOC Aviation, Asia’s second largest lessor, is fully-owned by Bank of China Ltd.

Citigroup will be the global coordinator and will manage the deal with BOC International and Goldman Sachs. It is expected to be launched in a few weeks, the sources said.

A BOC Aviation spokeswoman declined comment on market transactions. Citi declined comment, while BOC International and Goldman had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Frances Yoon of IFR, editing by Louise Heavens)