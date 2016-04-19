FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation to seek approval for HK IPO on Thu -IFR
April 19, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation to seek approval for HK IPO on Thu -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation e IPO-BOCA.HK plans to seek approval on Thursday from the Hong Kong stock exchange for an up to $1.5 billion initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing people close to the deal.

Singapore-based BOC Aviation, an arm of Bank of China Ltd , could start testing investors’ demand for the IPO as soon as next week if it receives the go ahead from the listing committee of the exchange, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

A spokeswoman at BOC Aviation in Singapore declined to comment on the IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

