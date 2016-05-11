FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation to launch $1.1 bln HK IPO on Monday-IFR
May 11, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation to launch $1.1 bln HK IPO on Monday-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation Pte Ltd IPO-BOCA.HK plans to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering next Monday, aiming to raise about $1.1 billion with a fixed-price listing, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people close to the deal.

Singapore-based BOC Aviation, an arm of Bank of China Ltd , will likely sell shares at a fixed price equivalent to 1.1 times its 2016 price-to-book value, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The company will also count on cornerstone investors to buy about 50 percent of the shares on offer, IFR said.

BOC Aviation did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
