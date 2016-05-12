FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of China sets price for aviation leasing unit's $1.13 bln HK IPO
May 12, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Bank of China sets price for aviation leasing unit's $1.13 bln HK IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) said on Thursday its aviation leasing unit will raise $1.13 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong.

The IPO will consist of 208.2 million shares of BOC Aviation Pte Ltd IPO-BOCA.HK at HK$42 each, including 104.1 million new shares from the unit and 104.1 million existing shares from a BoC subsidiary, the bank said in a securities filing. That would put the total deal at HK$8.74 billion ($1.13 billion).

BoC, China’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, said the IPO would value the aviation leasing unit at about $3.8 billion. ($1 = 7.7595 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

