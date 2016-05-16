CIC, Boeing, among 11 cornerstone investors in BoC Aviation IPO -IFR

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - BoC Aviation Ltd has secured 11 cornerstone investors for its planned $1.1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) including sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) and Boeing, IFR reported on Monday.

CIC and China’s Silk Road Fund are investing $100 million each and CDB International is committing $60 million, IFR reported citing a term-sheet of the deal.

China Life Insurance and Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital are each making a $50 million commitment, while the world’s largest plane maker Boeing has agreed to invest $30 million, the term sheet showed.

Cornerstone investors are contributing 52 percent of BoC Aviation’s base deal size.

The company is selling shares at a fixed price of HK$42.00 each to purchase new aircraft. BoC, China’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, said last week the IPO would value the aviation leasing unit at about $3.8 billion..

BoC Aviation declined to comment on the identities of the cornerstone investors. CIC, China Life, Hony, Silk Road, CDB International and Boeing could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)