a year ago
August 31, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BOC Aviation orders five Airbus A321 aircraft for $574.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation said on Wednesday it has ordered five Airbus A321-200 planes for $574.5 million, which it has already leased to an Asian airline.

The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2017, it said in a statement.

"We have increased our order for the A321 in response to the market trend and appetite for larger capacity single-aisle aircraft," said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation.

The Bank of China unit, which listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in June, said its cumulative orders to date for new Airbus aircraft have reached a total of 311 aircraft, comprising 299 aircraft from the A320 family, including 67 A321s and 12 A330 aircraft. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
