a year ago
BOC Aviation's H1 profit jumps 24 pct, upbeat on outlook
August 29, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BOC Aviation's H1 profit jumps 24 pct, upbeat on outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation posted a 24 percent rise in half-year net profit and issued an upbeat outlook, in its first results since listing in Hong Kong in June.

Asian lessors are investing billions of dollars to expand in a sector that offers long-term and dollar-based revenue, underscoring the region's importance to an industry that makes up about 40 percent of the world's airline fleet.

BOC Aviation is Asia's second-biggest aircraft lessor, majority owned by Bank of China. On Monday, it reported a net profit of $212 million for the six months ending June, up from $171 million a year ago.

The company said in a statement that while it was seeing robust demand for leased aircraft globally, Asia-Pacific was a stand out due to the region's airlines showing stronger growth in passenger demand.

Western firms such as AerCap and GE Capital Aviation Services still dominate a sector that underpins aviation, but China, through its banks, is aiming to create its own global champions as its aviation market is forecast for huge growth. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

