TORONTO Feb 10 The Bank of Canada's early
experiment on a blockchain-based payment system highlights
challenges such as cost-efficiency and data privacy, according
to an article by a senior bank official published on Friday.
"The experiment will be ongoing until later this spring, but
already it has taught us a lot about how the technology would
have to improve to win a horse race with our current Large Value
Transfer System (LVTS)," senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins
wrote in an article published on Coindesk.com.
LVTS is the Canadian system for electronic wire transfers of
large sums of money.
Known as "Project Jasper," the blockchain experiment
launched last year is a joint initiative between Canada's
central bank, Payments Canada and R3, a consortium of the
world's largest financial institutions, including Canada's
biggest banks.
Originally used to underpin digital currencies like bitcoin,
blockchain is a distributed record of data or transactions,
maintained by a network of computers without the need for
approval from a central authority.
Banks and other large financial institutions have been
ramping up efforts to develop blockchain-based technology to run
some of their most burdensome back-office processes, such as the
clearing and settlement of securities.
Wilkins said the experiment shows cost-savings are unlikely
to come directly from the core system itself, but rather through
reducing the need for data reconciliation.
While the shared, or "decentralized," nature of distributed
ledger technology may cut security risks, core payment systems
used by financial institutions still require "a substantial
amount of centralization," she wrote.
A Bank of Canada spokesman said in an email that public
blockchains share too much information and do not meet the
requirements for the bank's core payment systems.
Private blockchains, which are favored by banks over public
ones, have a central authority, or designated administrators who
manage the network under agreed terms.
Wilkins said the group was looking at a new prototype of the
platform to try to address further aspects of a blockchain-based
payment system, such as how to verify transactions by members of
the system and balancing that with how much information
participants are comfortable with sharing.
The Bank of Canada declined to elaborate on other issues
mentioned in article, such as cybersecurity, legal issues and
data privacy.
