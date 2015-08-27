UPDATE 1-China Cinda only bidder BOC bank unit with $8.8 bln price tag

* Cinda shares drop as much as 11 pct

* Cinda emerges as sole bidder for Nanyang Commercial Bank

* Deal will be the biggest Hong Kong bank M&A (Adds details of Hong Kong banking market, other bidders)

By Denny Thomas

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd has put in the sole bid for a small Hong Kong lender whose parent BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd wants to sell for $8.8 billion, a record amount for any Hong Kong bank acquisition.

News of the bid for Nanyang Commercial Bank (NCB), which the bank and company announced in separate statements, pushed Cinda shares down as much as 11 percent as investors questioned the value of such a pricey deal amid China’s slowing economic growth and a sharp downturn in the stock market. The shares recouped some gains and closed down 1.7 percent.

Cinda, one of four state-backed bad debt managers in China, did not disclose the value of its bid, and warned that it was too early to say if the deal would go ahead.

But the $8.8 billion reserve price equates a price-to-book ratio of 1.95 for NCB, or nearly double the 1.05 average ratio for listed Hong Kong banks, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“In the short run, I don’t think the purchase will have any positive impact on Cinda’s financial condition or business results,” said Chen Xingyu, an analyst with Phillip Securities, adding that investors were particularly concerned about Cinda’s lack of experience in running a bank.

It was unclear how Cinda, which has a market value of $13.5 billion, will fund the deal. Earlier this year, people familiar with the matter told Reuters Cinda was seeking to buy a bank to ensure a steady flow of bad loans, which are surging amid the economic slowdown.

NCB has some 30 branches in mainland China. Its parent BOC Hong Kong is a unit of state-owned Bank of China, the country’s fourth largest in terms of assets, and had put up NCB for sale in July.

Reuters had reported that other potential bidders for NCB such as an investment firm for the provincial Guangzhou government had changed their minds about the deal, put off by the steep asking price.

The proceeds of NCB’s sale would help BOC Hong Kong raise the money necessary to buy BOC’s assets in Southeast Asia, Barclays said in a note. The deal will also leave BOC Hong Kong with HK$60 billion in excess capital above central bank requirements, the note added. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Shangghai Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)