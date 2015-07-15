FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOC Hong Kong to sell bank unit for $8.8 bln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

BOC Hong Kong to sell bank unit for $8.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd plans to sell subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank (NCB) for HK$68 billion ($8.8 billion), it said in a statement posted on the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange on Wednesday.

BOC HK will sell 100 percent of its stake in NCB and bids will be accepted until Aug. 25, according to the statement.

BOC HK is a unit of Bank of China Ltd , the fourth-biggest lender by assets on the mainland.

NCB made net profit of HK$2.8 billion in 2014, the statement said.

Reuters first reported BOC HK’s plans to sell NCB at the end of January this year. ($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.