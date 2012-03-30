Bank of China says outstanding local govt loans 394.9 bln yuan

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd , the country’s No.4 lender, said on Friday that its portfolio of outstanding local government loans stood at 394.9 billion yuan ($63 billion) at the end of 2011.

In a presentation, BOC President Li Lihui said 82.6 percent of the loans are fully covered by cashflow, adding that the NPL ratio on its local government loans stood at 0.35 percent at the end of 2011.

The bank reported an 11 percent rise in net profit to 27.88 billion yuan for the fourth quarter, according to Reuters calculations of company figures, helped by a widening net interest margin as the supply of loans dried up.

However, an increase in non-performing loans raised fears of worsening credit quality as China’s economy slows. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)