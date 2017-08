BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - The president of Bank of China Ltd , the country's fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Friday increasing net interest income this year is "impossible."

Chen Siqing made the comment at a news briefing in Beijing after the bank published earnings results showing the lender's annual profit fell for the first time in at least a decade. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)