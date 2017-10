HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - BOC Aviation, the aircraft leasing arm of Bank of China, said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy 50 A320 family aircraft from Airbus with a list price totalling $5 billion, to be delivered from 2014 to 2019.

The order, the largest ever for the company, comprised A320 and A321 variants of two-engine options, including current engine options (CEOs) and new engine options (NEOs), the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)