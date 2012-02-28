FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOCI head of ECM Nicholson says has resigned
February 28, 2012 / 1:56 AM / 6 years ago

BOCI head of ECM Nicholson says has resigned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Marshall Nicholson, global head of equity capital markets (ECM) at Bank of China International, has resigned from his post, according to an e-mail seen by Reuters.

Nicholson said in the e-mail that he would remain in the investment banking industry, but did not say which company he would join next.

Nicholson said in the email that he had worked with BOCI for just over five years.

He was not immediately available for further comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)

