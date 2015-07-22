FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoCom markets Additional Tier 1 dollar bonds at 5.25% area
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

BoCom markets Additional Tier 1 dollar bonds at 5.25% area

Spencer Anderson

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 22 (IFR) - Bank of Communications is marketing an Additional Tier 1 perpetual non-call five-year bond in the 5.25% area to help it meet Basel III capital requirements.

The issuer named Bank of Communications Hong Kong, BOCOM International, Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint global coordinators.

They will be joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with CITIC CLSA Securities, CCB International, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and JP Morgan.

Investor meetings were held in Singapore, Hong Kong and London on July 20. Final pricing is expected today.

The Reg S USD benchmark size bonds are expected to be rated Ba3 by Moody‘s. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.