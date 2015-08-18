FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bocom markets five-year dollar bond at T+190bp area
August 18, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

Bocom markets five-year dollar bond at T+190bp area

Spencer Anderson

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 18 (IFR) - Bank of Communications is marketing five-year US dollar bonds in the Treasuries plus 190bp area.

The bonds will be issued through its subsidiary Azure Orbit II International Finance. BoCom’s Macau branch is providing a guarantee.

BoCom’s Hong Kong and international divisions, ANZ, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.

The Reg S bonds will list in Singapore under English law and are expected to be rated A2/A-/A.

Pricing is expected today. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

