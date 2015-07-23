FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Communications says to issue $2.45 bln offshore preference shares
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Communications says to issue $2.45 bln offshore preference shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China’s fifth largest commercial bank based on total assets, said it would issue $2.45 billion offshore preference shares to third party investors, to replenish capital and enhance competitiveness.

The proposed issue of 5.00 percent non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares will also drive transformation of its business and to enhance the capacity for sustainable development and risk resistance, while replenishing “additional Tier-1 Capital”, the bank said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse early on Thursday.

Bank of Communications Co Ltd’s Hong Kong Branch, BOCOM International, Deutsche Bank, and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd are joint global coordinators of the issue. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.