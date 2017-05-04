HONG KONG May 4 BOCOM International Holdings
Company Ltd, the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's
fifth-biggest bank, plans to raise up to $267 million in a Hong
Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing
people close to the deal.
The company, a unit of Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom)
, will offer 667 million shares and will
give an indicative range of HK$2.60 to HK$3.10 each, putting the
total deal at up to HK$2.07 billion , added IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
BOCOM International didn't immediately reply to a Reuters
request for comment on the IPO terms.
($1 = 7.7810 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)