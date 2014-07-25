FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China's Bank of Communications seeks more private investors -sources
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 25, 2014 / 10:28 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China's Bank of Communications seeks more private investors -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from BoCom economist, no comment from spokespeople)

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) plans to sell stakes to private investors under a government reform aimed at letting private capital play a bigger role in the economy, two people familiar with the matter said.

The country’s fifth-biggest bank by assets has applied to become the first state-controlled lender to pilot so-called hybrid ownership, the people told Reuters on Friday.

The application comes just over a week after the government named six state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that it wanted to revamp operations to attract investment.

The government in November ordered SOEs to bring in private investors to improve efficiency and competitiveness and help reduce debt, with the ultimate aim of supporting the economy.

“BoCom has submitted an application for a pilot scheme and is awaiting approval from relevant government departments,” said one of the people, who declined to be identified.

BoCom is a joint-stock bank whose biggest shareholder is the Ministry of Finance with 27 percent, followed by HSBC Holdings PLC with 19 percent.

Spokespeople at the bank were not immediately available for comment.

BoCom chief economist Lian Ping told Reuters: “For state banks, pushing forward mixed ownership reform helps improve corporate governance after they’ve achieved join-stock systems and stock listings.” (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.