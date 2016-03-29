FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's BoCom says it may not hit 1 percent profit growth in 2016 -President
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

China's BoCom says it may not hit 1 percent profit growth in 2016 -President

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China’s fifth-largest listed bank by assets, said on Tuesday it will be difficult to hit 1 percent net profit growth in 2016.

BoCom president Peng Chun made the remarks at a press conference in Hong Kong held to discuss the bank’s 2015 earnings.

BoCom reported its fourth year of slowing profit growth on Tuesday, as bad debts continued to rise. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Writing by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.