FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China's Bocom says 2011 net profit up 30 pct
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 28, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-China's Bocom says 2011 net profit up 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) , China’s fifth-biggest lender, on Wednesday posted a 30 percent rise in 2011 net profit.

BoCom, 19 percent owned by HSBC Holdings Plc , said in an exchange filing that net profit last year rose to 50.74 billion yuan ($8.04 billion) from 39 billion yuan in 2010.

The result beat a forecast of 48.8 billion yuan from 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Earnings of Chinese banks have been under pressure since the government took a series of measures to cool the economy and fight inflation, fuelling concern that non-performing loans are likely to increase. Premier Wen Jiabao this month forecast sub-8 percent GDP growth for the first time in eight years.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.