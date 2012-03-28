CORRECTED-China's Bocom says 2011 net profit up 30 pct

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) , China’s fifth-biggest lender, on Wednesday posted a 30 percent rise in 2011 net profit.

BoCom, 19 percent owned by HSBC Holdings Plc , said in an exchange filing that net profit last year rose to 50.74 billion yuan ($8.04 billion) from 39 billion yuan in 2010.

The result beat a forecast of 48.8 billion yuan from 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Earnings of Chinese banks have been under pressure since the government took a series of measures to cool the economy and fight inflation, fuelling concern that non-performing loans are likely to increase. Premier Wen Jiabao this month forecast sub-8 percent GDP growth for the first time in eight years.