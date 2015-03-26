UPDATE 1-China's BoCom sees bad loans reach highest since 2010

* Q4 net profit at 14.3 bln yuan, in line with estimates

* BoCom seen as most reform-minded big lender

* Provision against bad loans at 2.24 pct, below target (Recasts, adds staff pay, bad debt, context, shares)

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd , said on Thursday its bad loan ratio rose to 1.25 percent, its highest level since 2010, as the lender grappled with borrowers’ increasing inability to repay debt in China’s slowing economy.

The bank’s net profit also rose 5.4% to 14.3 billion yuan ($2.30 billion) in the three months through December, according to a Reuters calculation based on the company’s figures. The result compared with the 13.9 billion yuan average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Rising bad loans and marginal profit growth may spell broader structural change at the bank as economic expansion slows to around 7 percent this year, according to the government estimate, the least in a quarter of a century.

In January, BoCom said it would tie larger portions of employees’ pay to performance in an effort to become more market orientated.

Pay for “many” at the bank has since fallen and has led to “many” leaving for trust companies, leasing firms and other finance enterprises, said three people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Bank of Communications declined to comment.

Of China’s five biggest banks, the Shanghai-headquartered lender has been the most vocal about reform, saying in August last year that it was considering stock incentives for its management in line with government reforms.

On Thursday, BoCom also said it had accelerated efforts to dispose of bad loans by selling or writing them off, but that provisions against them were below targets set at the start of the year.

BoCom’s shares in Shanghai closed 0.4 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, in step with the benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index. ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lawrence White and Engen Tham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)