China bank BoCom's H1 profit up 1.5 pct, bad debts grow
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

China bank BoCom's H1 profit up 1.5 pct, bad debts grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country’s fifth-largest listed bank by assets, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first half net profit, even as its bad debts continued to rise.

BoCom on Thursday posted a net profit of 37.32 billion yuan ($11.09 billion) for the January-June period.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 18.35 billion yuan in the second quarter, up 1.4 percent from the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

Three analysts had on average forecast a profit of 18.2 billion yuan for the quarter, according to Starmine data.

BoCom’s non-performing loans stood at 50.15 billion yuan as of the end of June. The bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.35 percent at end-June compared to 1.3 percent at end-March. ($1 = 6.4053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
