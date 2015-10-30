FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China bank BoCom's Q3 profit down 0.2 pct, bad debts grow
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

China bank BoCom's Q3 profit down 0.2 pct, bad debts grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China’s fifth-largest listed bank by assets, reported a 0.2 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, even as its bad debts continued to rise.

BoCom on Friday posted a net profit of 14.72 billion yuan ($2.33 billion) for the June-September period, slightly down from 14.75 billion yuan a year earlier.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.42 percent at end-September compared with 1.35 percent at end-June. ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

