a year ago
August 25, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

China's BoCom H1 net profit rises 0.9 pct to 38 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country's fifth-largest listed bank by assets on Thursday reported near flat net profit for the first half-year, showed a press release circulated at a news conference in Shanghai.

BoCom posted a net profit of 37.7 billion yuan ($5.67 billion) for January-June, implying second-quarter earnings of 18.6 billion yuan or 1.3 percent higher than the year-earlier period, according to Reuters calculations.

Three analysts had on average forecast a profit of 18.2 billion yuan for the quarter, according to a Reuters calculation. ($1 = 6.4053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham and David Lin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

