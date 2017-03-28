FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
China's BoCom Q4 profit up slightly, beats analysts' estimate
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 5 months ago

China's BoCom Q4 profit up slightly, beats analysts' estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom), China's fifth-largest listed bank by assets, reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly net profit amid a margin squeeze.

BoCom on Tuesday posted a net profit of 14.63 billion yuan ($2.12 billion) for the quarter ended December 2016, versus 14.49 billion yuan a year ago, according to a Reuters calculation based on the company's full-year figures.

That was slightly above an average estimate of 13.4 billion yuan from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

For the full year, net profit rose to 67.21 billion yuan, from 66.53 billion yuan a year earlier.

BoCom's non-performing loan ratio was 1.52 percent by end-December, versus 1.53 percent at end-September. ($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Shu Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.