Chinese bank BoCom H1 profit up 5.6 pct, meets estimates
August 21, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese bank BoCom H1 profit up 5.6 pct, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country’s fifth-largest listed bank, reported a 5.6 percent rise in first half net profit, in line with forecasts, as interest income remained steady.

BoCom on Thursday posted net profit of 36.77 billion yuan($5.98 billion) for the January-June period. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast net income of 36.9 billion yuan for the first half.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 18.08 billion yuan in the second quarter, up 5.6 percent from the same year ago period.

$1 = 6.1510 Chinese yuan Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
