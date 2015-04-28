FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's BoCom Q1 profit up 1.5 pct, below analyst estimates
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

China's BoCom Q1 profit up 1.5 pct, below analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country’s fifth-biggest lender, said on Tuesday net profit rose 1.5 percent in the first quarter of 2015, missing analyst estimates.

Profit hit 18.97 billion yuan ($3.06 billion) in the three months through March from 18.7 billion yuan in the same period a year prior, according to a Reuters calculation from the company’s figures.

The result fell short of the 19.1 billion yuan average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

BoCom’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.3 percent at end-March from 1.25 percent at end-December. ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.