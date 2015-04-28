China's BoCom Q1 profit up 1.5 pct, below analyst estimates

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country’s fifth-biggest lender, said on Tuesday net profit rose 1.5 percent in the first quarter of 2015, missing analyst estimates.

Profit hit 18.97 billion yuan ($3.06 billion) in the three months through March from 18.7 billion yuan in the same period a year prior, according to a Reuters calculation from the company’s figures.

The result fell short of the 19.1 billion yuan average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

BoCom’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.3 percent at end-March from 1.25 percent at end-December. ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)