10 months ago
China bank BoCom's Q3 profit up 1.4 pct
October 28, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 10 months ago

China bank BoCom's Q3 profit up 1.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China's fifth-largest listed bank by assets, reported a 1.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit and a slight drop in bad loan ratio.

BoCom on Friday posted a net profit of 14.92 billion yuan($2.2 billion) for the July-September period, up slightly from 14.72 billion yuan a year earlier.

That was in line with the 14.8 billion yuan estimate of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

BoCom's net interest margin was 1.91 percent at end-September, compared with 1.97 percent at end-June.

The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 1.53 percent at end-September, down from 1.54 percent at end-June. ($1 = 6.7794 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

