FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
China BoCom's Q1 net profit rises 1.35 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 4 months ago

China BoCom's Q1 net profit rises 1.35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Friday net profit rose 1.35 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Profit at China's fifth-biggest bank rose to 19.32 billion yuan ($2.80 billion) in the three months through March from 19.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

That was slightly below an average estimate of 19.5 billion yuan from 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

BoCom's non-performing loan ratio was unchanged at 1.52 percent at end-March versus end-December.

$1 = 6.4790 Chinese yuan Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.