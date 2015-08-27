FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China bank Bank of Communication's half-yearly profit up 1.5 percent, bad debts grow
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
August 27, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

China bank Bank of Communication's half-yearly profit up 1.5 percent, bad debts grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard stands outside a branch of the Bank of Communications located in central Beijing in this March 30, 2010 file photo. EUTERS/David Gray/Files BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE Ã¢â‚¬â€œ SEARCH Ã¢â‚¬Å“BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD AUGUST 24Ã¢â‚¬ï¿½ FOR ALL IMAGES

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd, the country’s fifth-largest listed bank by assets, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first half net profit, even as its bad debts continued to rise.

BoCom on Thursday posted a net profit of 37.32 billion yuan ($11.09 billion) for the January-June period.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 18.35 billion yuan in the second quarter, up 1.4 percent from the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

Three analysts had on average forecast a profit of 18.2 billion yuan for the quarter, according to Starmine data.

BoCom’s non-performing loans stood at 50.15 billion yuan as of the end of June. The bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.35 percent at end-June compared to 1.3 percent at end-March.

Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.