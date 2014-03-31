FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese bank BoCom plans 10.8 pct loan growth this year, same as 2013
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 31, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese bank BoCom plans 10.8 pct loan growth this year, same as 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd plans to increase loans by 10.8 percent in 2014, maintaining the same growth rate as in 2013, the bank’s president, Peng Chun, said at a press conference on Monday.

The country’s fifth largest bank posted a 2 percent drop in on-year net profit growth for the fourth quarter on Sunday, the only one of the country’s top five banks to miss market forecasts.

Reporting by Zhao Hongmei; Writing by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gabriel Wildau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.