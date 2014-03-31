Chinese bank BoCom plans 10.8 pct loan growth this year, same as 2013

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd plans to increase loans by 10.8 percent in 2014, maintaining the same growth rate as in 2013, the bank’s president, Peng Chun, said at a press conference on Monday.

The country’s fifth largest bank posted a 2 percent drop in on-year net profit growth for the fourth quarter on Sunday, the only one of the country’s top five banks to miss market forecasts.