FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's BoCom says mulling stock incentives for management
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 22, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

China's BoCom says mulling stock incentives for management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China’s state-owned Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country’s fifth-largest listed lender, said it is mulling stock incentives for its management as part of a plan to sell stakes to private investors.

Vice President Qian Wenhui told a news conference on Thursday that the bank, known as BoCom, is mulling mixed ownership reforms, which may include stock incentive plans, but added that discussion on any specific details would be premature. The move, if implemented, would be a first for a listed Chinese bank.

Qian was speaking after BoCom reported first-half profit was up 5.6 percent, meeting estimates.

Last month, sources told Reuters that BoCom plans to sell stakes to private investors under government reforms aimed at allowing private capital play a larger role in the economy.

The move comes as Xi Jinping, China’s president, looks to curb unreasonably high salaries for executives at major state-owned enterprises (SOEs), according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Chinese state firms - which control crucial sectors of the economy - are often lambasted for being inefficient and not handing over profits to the nation despite enjoying generous subsidies from the state.

The South China Morning Post daily paper reported on Thursday that senior executives of SOEs face pay cuts of up to 50 percent under a reform plan approved by Xi, citing unidentified sources.

In November, the government instructed SOEs to bring in private investors to ramp up efficiency and competitiveness and lower debt. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.