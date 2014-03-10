FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BoConcept lowers guidance after Q3
March 10, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-BoConcept lowers guidance after Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 10 (Reuters) - Danish retail furniture chain Boconcept Holding said on Monday: * Revenue was DKK 254.6 million in third quarter, up by 1.4 percent from

the previous year * Operating profit (EBIT) was DKK 1.1 million in the third quarter of 2013/2014 * Adjusts expected revenue, EBIT percentage and cash flow for the full year 2013/14 downwards * Expects revenue to grow by around 2 percent in 2013/14 versus earlier guidance of around 4 percent * Says now expects a negative EBIT margin of between 1 and 2 percent in 2013/14, down from an earlier guidance of a positive EBIT margin of around 2.5 percent.

