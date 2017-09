Aug 27 (Reuters) - Boconcept Holding A/S : * Q1 revenue DKK 267.2 million versus DKK 246.7 million * Q1 EBIT loss DKK 5.6 million versus loss DKK 11.6 million * Sees revenue growth of 5-8% with positive contributions from same-store-sales

and a higher number of stores * Sees 2014 EBIT of approx. 2-3%, driven by revenue growth and improved

efficiency