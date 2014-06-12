FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz on last week's rate decision
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz on last week's rate decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) -

* Bank of canada’s poloz: last week’s rate decision based partly on downside risk being more clearly identifiable

* Boc’s poloz: underlying inflation is about 1.2 percent, leaves us vulnerable to a shock at any time

* Bank of canada senior dep gov wilkins: important to look through volatility seen in recent data, expect soft landing in housing

* To-household income ratios stabilizing

* Boc’s poloz: housing data consistent with demographic demand for houses, overall housing data gives a sense of comfort

* Boc’s poloz: underlying quality of canadian household indebtedness is much higher than u.s. Indebtedness was before its crisis

* Boc’s poloz: macroprudential regulations have curbed the risk of a housing crisis

* Boc’s poloz: a lot of other catalysts besides regulations are causing comfort on housing market

* Boc’s poloz: corporate balance sheets are stronger than they’ve ever been; corporate sector ready for growth phase

* News conference by bank of canada’s poloz ends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.