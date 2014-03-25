FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Body Central raises doubt about continuing as going concern
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 25, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Body Central raises doubt about continuing as going concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Body Central Corp raised doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern after reporting its third straight quarterly loss and negative cash flows from operations.

The company’s shares fell 20 percent in extended trading.

Body Central said net revenue fell 18.3 percent to $66.2 million in the quarter ended Dec. 28. Comparable store sales fell 26 percent.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $23.3 million, or $1.42 per share, from $42.3 million, or $2.59 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 74 cents per share. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.