REFILE-UPDATE 1-Body Central outlook disappoints, shares plunge
May 3, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Body Central outlook disappoints, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.36 met est

* Q1 rev $82.7 vs est $82.1 mln

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.26-$0.28 vs est $0.36

* Sees FY EPS $$1.34-$1.38 vs est $1.52

* Shares down 32 percent

May 3 (Reuters) - Body Central Corp forecast second-quarter results below analysts’ estimates as it expects a sharp drop in same store sales, sending the apparel maker’s shares down 32 percent.

“We continue to see softness in overall store sales trends through April,” Chief Executive Allen Weinstein said.

The company expects second-quarter comparable store sales to fall 5 percent to 7 percent, compared with a 15 percent rise in the year-ago period.

The company said it expects to earn 26 to 28 cents per share, on revenue of $80 million to $82 million in the second quarter.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 36 cents a share on revenue of $86.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted first-quarter results that met Wall Street view of 36 cents per share. Revenue was $82.7 million, slightly above analysts’ average expectation of $82.1 million.

The company’s shares were down $8.72 in after-market trade. They had closed at $28.92 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

