10 months ago
Bodycote appoints Dominique Yates as finance director designate
#Basic Materials
October 12, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

Bodycote appoints Dominique Yates as finance director designate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Engineering firm Bodycote Plc said it had appointed Dominique Yates as its finance director designate, adding that he would take over as its finance head on Jan. 2.

** Yates, who was CFO at office rental company Regus Plc until last year, will join Bodycote's board at the beginning of November.

** Yates will take over from David Landless, who said in February that he would retire after working at Bodycote for seventeen years. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
