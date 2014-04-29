FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bodycote Q1 revenue falls 2.2 pct as defence cuts bite
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 29, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Bodycote Q1 revenue falls 2.2 pct as defence cuts bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - British engineering company Bodycote Plc said first-quarter revenue fell 2.2 percent as a reduction in the defence budgets of its customers hurt its aerospace and defence business.

Bodycote, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and other aircraft and car parts, said revenue was 153 million pounds ($257.2 million) for the period ended .

The company said civil aviation demand at its aerospace, defence & energy business was unchanged year-on-year but defence revenue fell by 2.3 percent.

$1 = 0.5950 British Pounds Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.