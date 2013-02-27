FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bodycote full-year profit rises on strong aerospace sales
February 27, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Bodycote full-year profit rises on strong aerospace sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - British engineering company Bodycote Plc reported an 18.5 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by new contracts at its aerospace business.

Bodycote, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and other aircraft and car parts, said pretax profit for 2012 rose to 89.8 million pounds ($135.9 million) from 75.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which also caters to mining, energy and construction companies, rose 3 percent to 587.8 million pounds. Revenue at its aerospace, defence and energy business rose 11.5 percent to 260.4 million pounds.

Bodycote bought Curtiss-Wright Corp’s heat-treatment business for $52 million in April to expand in the U.S. aerospace industry. It bought Carolina Commercial Heat Treating in October for $68 million.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of 970 million pounds, closed at 505.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

