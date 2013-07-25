FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Acquisitions boost Bodycote first-half profit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 25, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Acquisitions boost Bodycote first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - British engineering company Bodycote Plc reported a 10 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by acquisitions made in 2012.

The company, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and other aircraft and car parts, said it expected a similar outcome in the second half and therefore expected to make modest progress for the year as a whole.

Pretax profit rose to 48.5 million pounds ($74.48 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 43.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to 316.5 million pounds. Bodycote said acquisitions made last year added 7 percent to overall revenue.

Bodycote made three acquisitions last year, including Carolina Commercial Heat Treating for $68 million.

The company raised its interim dividend to 4.4 pence from 4 pence a year earlier.

Shares in the Macclesfield, Cheshire-based company closed at 581 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They have gained about 78 percent over the past year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.