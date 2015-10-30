Among UK engineers, Bodycote shows resistance to commodity slump

* Cost cutting measures to help Bodycote weather downturn better

* Balance sheet, dividend puts it on stronger footing than peers

* Weakness in Bodycote’s shares could mark good entry point

By Esha Vaish

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Of the many London-listed engineering firms hit by a prolonged slump in commodity prices, Bodycote Plc is likely to prove most resilient, according to analysts and Thomson Reuters data.

The company, founded by the Bodycote family nearly a century ago, has a captive market among car and plane makers for its heat-treatment services, leaving it less exposed to the oil and gas sector than many of its peers.

It has also cut costs to offset a drop in revenue, closing down a loss-making business in Brazil and restructuring some of its operations in Europe. In an industry where margins are shrinking, Bodycote’s are holding up.

To be sure, its stock has fallen nearly 20 percent this year and bigger tests may lie ahead, especially if a wider economic slowdown erodes demand from customers in other businesses, such as agriculture.

But Bodycote’s stock, which closed on Thursday at 508 pence, has more “buy” and “strong buy” ratings than any of the other 15 mechanical and electrical engineering companies on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.

The company is alone among these midcap engineers in having expanded its operating margins in each of the past five years.

“Their management team is good at adjusting the costs to match the demand environment,” said N+1 Singer Capital Markets analyst Jo Reedman.

“It doesn’t mean its sales growth will beat the subdued market, but it’s just much better placed to handle it.”

Bodycote, based in Macclesfield, northwest England, uses thermal processing to make metals and alloys more durable and corrosion-resistant. About 90 percent of its business comes from outside Britain.

The company declined to be interviewed for this article.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, Bodycote’s shares trade at a discount of about 14 percent to their intrinsic value - a measure of how much a stock should be worth considering expected growth rates over the next 15 years.

Other engineering firms with exposure beyond oil and gas are more expensive. Health and safety device maker Halma Plc , for example, is trading above its intrinsic valuation estimate.

Steep valuations can also be found among some companies with close ties to the oil industry. Rotork Plc, for example, trades at a price to book multiple of more than 4 times.

Bodycote, by comparison, is cheaper, at 1.7 times. A healthier balance sheet gives it an edge over similarly cheap stocks, such as valve and pump maker Weir Group Plc, which trades at 1.5 times price to book.

Bodycote is on track to raise its dividend payout for a fourth consecutive year.

According to StarMine Smart Estimates, Bodycote’s earnings per share are expected to grow 0.6 percent over the next 12 months, while Rotork’s and Weir’s will fall 9.2 percent and 8.0 percent respectively.

Most British engineering companies are expected to report quarterly results during the first two weeks of November.

“We expect (Bodycote‘s) earnings profile to be more robust than either history or current economic trends would suggest,” Investec analysts wrote.