March 13, 2013 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

BoE's Bailey says some UK banks need more capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Some of Britain’s banks need more capital but the government has not been asked to put cash into Royal Bank of Scotland or Lloyds, the UK’s top banking supervisor said on Wednesday.

Andrew Bailey is due to present a report on capitalisation of UK banks to the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee next week.

“I agree there is a need to strengthen the capital position but I am not going to go into detail,” Bailey told parliament’s Treasury Select Committee.

“I have not asked the government to put capital into RBS or Lloyds,” said Bailey, who has been appointed a deputy governor of the Bank of England, in charge of prudential regulation.

The restructuring of banks should be a precursor to raising more capital, Bailey added.

