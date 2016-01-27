FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Bailey says will take a more measured approach than his predecessor
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 27, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

BoE's Bailey says will take a more measured approach than his predecessor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Andrew Bailey, the incoming head of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, promised on Wednesday he would listen carefully to industry when he starts the job later this year.

Bailey, currently a deputy governor at the Bank of England where he heads its Prudential Regulation Authority banking supervision arm, said it was very important to have an open dialogue with a broad range of representatives.

His predecessor, Martin Wheatley, a hardliner who was ousted by finance minister George Osborne last year, had said he would “shoot first and ask questions later” when it came to dealing with banks.

“With due respect to Martin, that’s not my approach. It’s more measured,” Bailey told a financial conference in Dublin.

“In the PRA, we’re fact based. In the future looking forward, we’re not going to be doing that,” Bailey added.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin, writing by Huw Jones and David Milliken in London, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
