FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Bailey: too late to revise allowances for 2014 bank bonuses
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
October 22, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

BoE's Bailey: too late to revise allowances for 2014 bank bonuses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - It is too late to change the allowances paid to top banking staff that have been deemed to breach European Union law, a senior Bank of England official said on Wednesday.

The EU’s banking watchdog, the European Banking Authority (EBA), said on Oct. 15 that “role based” allowances being paid by banks were nearly all in breach of the bloc’s cap on banker bonuses.

Bonuses have been capped at no more than fixed salary, or twice that amount with shareholder approval, and banks had argued the allowances were part of fixed pay. Britain is challenging the bonus cap in the EU’s top court with a ruling expected sometime in early 2015.

Andrew Bailey, BoE deputy governor and chief executive of the Bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority, said it was important for banks to read the EBA’s opinion.

“We will discuss that with them... My own view is it is too far into this year as a matter of good practice to change anything,” Bailey told the UK parliament’s Treasury Select Committee. The next round of bonuses, covering performance for 2014, will be paid in early 2015. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.