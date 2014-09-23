FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Bailey wants better global coordination over bank fines
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

BoE's Bailey wants better global coordination over bank fines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Regulators from across the world should coordinate better how they levy fines on banks for misconduct to avoid making it harder to build a resilient banking system, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday.

Bailey told the British Bankers’ Association that better discussion was needed among regulators to ensure that big fines don’t get in the way of banks building up their capital buffers.

The “major message” is that a collegial approach is required to assessing and implementing penalties so that prudential regulators are involved to assess the consequences of such penalties, Bailey said.

“That discussion has to be had and currently is not being sufficiently had,” Bailey said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.